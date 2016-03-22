TV + Movies

There are few better ways to get to know a place than through its popular media. Television and movies — whether it’s Hollywood (in the United States), Bollywood (in India), or Nollywood (in Nigeria) — tell stories about the stories we tell ourselves: what a culture’s values are, what its concerns are, even what its sense of humor is like.Even if media depictions aren’t wholly accurate (see, for instance, every single depiction of a New York City apartment in American television and film) misinformation is just as valuable.What details does a culture’s media get right? What do they get wrong — and why? (The true size of most New York City apartments is too dismal to share.) Whether you’re looking for a new movie or TV show to watch on Netflix this month, or your thirst for Anthony Bourdain news can never truly be satisfied, Travel + Leisure is here for you. The Bollywood classic Diwalhe Dilhania Le Jayenge once played in a movie theater in Mumbai for 20 years straight, from its opening in 1995 until 2015. Seeing it is a great way to experience this city without booking plane tickets.A more modern example is the 2017 Taiwanese costume comedy, The Village of No Return, which epitomizes the burgeoning Chinese-language Lunar New Year genre, a season for humor not unlike American summers full of action.Italy’s film giallo — garish, bloody, and melodramatic — says as much about the country as its understated neo-realistic or high-brow surrealist works. And the perennially cheerful Great British Bake Off is the United Kingdom reality television show America wants, but can never have.Culture hounds and cinephiles should absolutely watch the Japanese anime franchise Ghost in the Shell before attempting (or not) the 2017 American film adaptation. Do the same with the Colombia telenovela Betty La Fea before tackling the American Ugly Betty. Whether you’re looking to get your next Property Brothers fix, or to figure out what shows are available to stream this month, Travel + Leisure has the latest on TV and movie news and trends.

You Can Stay at the Real Dutton Ranch From 'Yellowstone' — Here's How
Sans family drama, we hope.
Delta Air Lines Is Adding These Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies to Your Next Flight
"A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado," "Christmas Waltz," and "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!" will be available for inflight viewing.
You Can Now Get Paid to Rewatch 'Harry Potter' — Here's How
Get the popcorn ready, and get paid.
You Can Rent the 'House of Gucci' Villa on Lake Como — for One Night Only
The 16th-century estate is as exquisite as you'd expect.
The First 'Golden Girls' Fan Convention Is Coming to Chicago in 2022
Golden Con: Thank You for Being a Fan hits the white sandy beaches of ... Chicago in April of next year.
Step Inside 'Game of Thrones' on This Immersive New Studio Tour
Winter isn't just coming...it's almost here.
This 'House of Gucci'-inspired Vacation Takes You to Rome, Milan, and Lake Como for a Taste of Italian Glamour
It's a love letter to Italy.
You Can Stay at the Real 'Home Alone' House This Holiday Season — Here's How
And yes, you can even set your own booby traps.
This Denver Hotel Has the Ultimate Holiday Movie-Watching Package Complete With Hot Chocolate, Popcorn, and Candy
You Could Bake Your Way to a Role in a Hallmark Holiday Movie
Comic-Con Is Getting Its Own Museum — And Tickets Just Went On Sale
Celebrate 20 Years of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' With an $11 Stay Near a UK Filming Location

Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment Is on Airbnb to Celebrate HBO Revival of 'Sex and the City'

"And just like that," you can book Carrie Bradshaw's apartment on Airbnb.

These Hallmark Christmas Suites Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Romantic Holiday Movie
You Could Enter a Real-life 'Squid Game' in NYC — and Win a Roundtrip Flight to Korea
This Hotel's 'Stranger Things' Suite Will Transport You to the Upside Down
You Can Now Rent the Iconic Manhattan Brownstone From 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
A Much Tamer, Real-life Version of Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Happening in Abu Dhabi
'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Will Have Its First-ever Spanish Language Countdown Live From Puerto Rico
This New LGBTQ+ Travel Show Is a 'Love Letter to the World'
This Luxe Hotel in Champagne, France Just Unveiled a '007 Suite' Perfect for James Bond Fans
Airbnb and David Arquette Are Hosting a Terrifying Stay at the Original 'Scream' House
The World's Largest Imax Screen Is As Wide As a Boeing 737 — and Its First Screening Will Be the New James Bond Film
Leica Just Released a Rare '007' Camera in Honor of the New James Bond Movie — and It Comes With Its Own Luxury Luggage
Hallmark Just Released Its 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup
A New Season of 'The Great British Baking Show' Is Coming to Netflix Next Week
Jim Henson's Former London Home Just Got a Very Special Honor
This La Jolla Hotel Is Ready to Put You in a 'Bridgerton' Scene With Its Themed Halloween Bash and Boozy Tea Party
How This Delta Employee Gained a Whole New Perspective on Life After Meeting the Cast of Netflix's 'Queer Eye'
A Replica of the Rosebud Motel From 'Schitt's Creek' Is Now Open in the U.S.
This $80,000 Private Jet Experience Will Let You Play James Bond for 3 Weeks
Rick Steves' New Series Is Far From Europe — but It Might Make You Appreciate Your Own Hometown
A 'Little Mermaid'-themed Cocktail Experience Is Now Open in NYC
The Real 'White Lotus' Hotel Is Actually This Stunning Four Seasons Resort
10 'Outer Banks' Filming Locations You Can Visit in Real Life
Cruise Around NYC in a 1957 Studebaker Commander on This 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'  Tour
You Can Win a Free Trip to Puerto Rico and Experience Your Own Version of 'Fantasy Island'
Mexico's First Nickelodeon Resort Is Now Open — and It Comes With a Spongebob-style Pineapple Suite
