These Tiny Offices in Denmark Could Be the Future of the Workplace

Coronavirus is changing almost every aspect of our lives, but perhaps none more than the way we work.

In March, millions of people around the globe had to instantaneously transition their work lives, going from spending their days in offices to figuring out a work/life balance at home. And for many, working from the couch every day is just not cutting it. Luckily, there are companies like design studio Dutch Invertuals, which created compact office spaces designed to sit in public spaces so people no longer have to stay at home. And they’re known as Tiny Offices.

The office, the design firm wrote on its site, is “your own compact space in which you can dream, perform and create freely. It takes you away from the domain of ‘the others’ as needed and offers you not only a view of calming nature but also the spiritual space for insight into wherever you are doing.”

The Tiny Offices, made out of corrugated aluminum and wood, were designed to be placed where users could "freely dream, perform and create,” Dezeen reported. And these aren’t just some dream design. The Tiny Offices are already installed in two of Droomparken's holiday parks in the Netherlands.

Image zoom Courtesy of Dutch Invertuals

Image zoom Courtesy of Dutch Invertuals

"The biggest inspiration came from projects which were completely embedded in natural surroundings," architect Chris Collaris told Dezeen.