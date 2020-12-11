See the World's First Electric Car That's Powered by the Sun

Gas? What gas? The future of automobiles isn’t in the ground, it’s in the sky.

According to Hypebeast, automotive company Aptera Motors has announced the launch of a futuristic vehicle that’s powered by the sun. The new car is the first solar electric vehicle in the world.

While it’s not entirely fueled by its solar panels, the combination of the panels plus the car’s liquid-cooled electric motor gives it impressive longevity on the road. The combination of solar and electric power gives the car a maximum range of 1,000 miles on a single charge, Hypebeast reported.

However, the company assesses that most drivers won’t need to charge the vehicle often (or maybe even at all), since the car can run up to 45 miles per day on solar power alone, according to Hypebeast.

Plus, the car itself looks like something out of a science fiction movie like "Tron". The black satin body is designed with aerodynamic curves and futuristic LED lights, and there are 180 solar panels located on its body. According to Hypebeast, the car drives on only three wheels and has especially low drag, making it quick, agile, and has less impact on the planet. In fact, the car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and can drive up to 110 mph.

Aptera specifies that there is room for two passengers (and a pet), on the motor company’s website.

The new Aptera comes in two versions, Paradigm and Paradigm+. The Paradigm version has a range up to 400 miles and the Paradigm+ range is up to 1,000 miles. You can also design your own custom Aptera, with ranges between 250, 400, 600, and 1,000 miles, according to Hypebeast.

Pricing is between $25,900 USD and $46,900 USD, and the car is scheduled to be released in 2021. Anyone interested in choosing a solar powered car for themselves can reserve it for just $100, according to Hypebeast. Currently, the Paradigm and Paradigm+ are sold out, but customized cars are still available.

For more information or to reserve a vehicle, visit the Aptera Motors website.