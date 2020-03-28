You can even see what famous art looks like on your own walls at home.

This App Will Turn Your Phone Into an Interactive Museum You Can Play With for Hours (Video)

You've got a museum in your pocket — all you've got to do is download it.

Google Arts & Culture has a number of ways to let you experience art, history, and culture without leaving your home. And since many businesses have been closing and people have been staying home to combat coronavirus, a little culture and education is a wonderful thing.

But taking a virtual tour of a museum, a national park, or an iconic landmark doesn't have to stop at your desktop.

In fact, the Google Arts & Culture mobile app has many ways for you to experience great art with your own phone. No laptop or WiFi required (though you will still need your phone's network).

And better yet, the Google Arts & Culture app has a few features that you can use your phone's camera to access — so it's also an interactive experience as well as swiping through some incredible masterpieces from around the world.

Natural History Museum 360 Interactive Museum Experience Credit: Courtesy of Natural History Museum via Google Arts & Culture

Effectively, using this app and your built-in camera turns your smartphone into its own museum.

Here are a few ways you can use your camera to discover some amazing features on the Google Arts & Culture app. For more information or to download the app for yourself, visit the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

Art Projector

Vermeer AR Pocket Gallery and CERN x Google Arts and Culture AR Big Bang Credit: Courtesy of Vermeer via Google Arts & Culture; Courtesy of CERN x Google Arts & Culture

Ever wonder what it's like to have famous art on display in your own home. You can make a virtual gallery in your own home. Tap on your phone's camera to bring life-sized artworks into your home and place them anywhere. Now you'll know exactly how "Starry Night" will look above your TV.

Art Selfie

Art Selfie, Google Arts & Culture Credit: Courtesy of Google Arts & Culture

This feature on the Google Arts & Culture app went a little viral in 2018 when the app first launched, prompting everyone to post their best (or worst) selfies alongside famous artworks. This feature lets you find your art doppelganger by matching your facial features to famous portraits.

Pocket Gallery

V&A Museum Schiaparelli evening coat detail and Fondazione Ferragamo - Marilyn Stiletto Credit: Courtesy of V&A Museum via Google Arts & Culture; Courtesy of Fondazione Ferragamo via Google Arts & Culture

Now your phone is literally an art gallery. This feature lets you browse total collections of works from artists throughout history. For example, you can see all 36 paintings by Vermeer (including "Girl With The Pearl Earring") in impressive detail just by taking out your phone.

Color Palette

Ever wonder what artworks have the same color scheme as your bedspread? Or how about that nice, antique vase you bought on Etsy? This feature allows you to browse dozens of artworks that have the same color composition as photos in your own camera reel. So, now you can discover which iconic works also have the same hot pink color as that cute top you were eyeing.