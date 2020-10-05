Get to Christie's by Oct. 21 for your chance to see Stan face to face.

One of the Largest T. Rex Skeletons on Earth Is Going Up on Auction — but You Can Visit It in NYC Right Now

On Oct. 6, Christie’s auction house will offer one of the largest, most complete, and widely studied Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons that has ever been discovered. The T. rex, nicknamed Stan (after the paleontologist who discovered the bones), will be the highlight of Christie’s Evening Sale of 20th Century Art with an estimate of $6 to $8 million.

“We are honored to be bringing Stan to auction and to have been entrusted with the stewardship of such an iconic and important T. rex,” said James Hyslop, Head of Department, Scientific Instruments, Globes & Natural History, at Christie’s, in a statement. “I’ll never forget the moment I came face to face with him for the first time, after his remount in Colorado — he looked even larger and more ferocious than I’d imagined, a specimen that only further establishes the T. rex’s position as the King of Dinosaurs.”

Image zoom Christie's

Stan has been meticulously studied for several decades after his hip bones were first discovered in 1987 by amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison on privately owned land in the Hell Creek Formation, part of the Cretaceous Badlands, spanning North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. Stan is made up of 188 original bones, making it the largest and most complete T. rex discovered and dating back to approximately 67 million years ago. Stan measures 13 feet wide and 40 feet long with the tail outstretched.

In addition, Stan’s skull is one of the most complete T. rex skulls known to science and could hold as many as 58 functioning teeth and features eyes the size of baseballs.

Before being acquired by Christie’s, Stan was housed at the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota. Even though the official auction will happen on Oct. 6, the dinosaur will be on full display through the floor-to-ceiling windows at Christie’s Rockefeller Center in New York City through Oct. 21. A limited number of in-gallery viewings are also available by appointment through the Christie's website or contacting the auction house directly.