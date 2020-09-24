Sherwin-Williams' Color of the Year Is 'The New Neutral'

The color experts at Sherwin-Williams have unveiled their next choice for color of the year. Their 2021 selection, the company said, is meant to bring “warmth and comfort” right when we need it most.

We’ll get right to the good part: The company shared its 2021 color selection is Urbane Bronze, an earthy warm brown meets grey meets a little hint of dark green (think fall foliage, a wooded forest, river rock beds, and every other place in Mother Nature that brings you peace). The color, the company says, is meant to act as “the new neutral.”

“Now more than ever, our homes have become the backdrop to our lives, reminding us that the moments worth cherishing have always been right in front of us,” the paint company wrote in a blog post. “As we're looking to create the ultimate retreat for reflection and renewal, we're turning to a hue whose natural simplicity and nature-inspired energy cultivate a sense of calm from the ground up.”

The company added that the color can be used however and wherever a person wants. Be it an accent wall, on accessories, or for an all-over paint job whenever they need to feel at peace.

“Pair it with other warm neutrals and bone whites, like Modern Gray, to create an updated take on minimalism,” the company said. “If you want to bring in more color, modern greens, like Messenger Bag, can be introduced to add a hint of bolder style. Complete either look with natural materials like wood finishes, stone accents, and mixed metals that tie these earthy neutrals back to their nature-inspired roots.”