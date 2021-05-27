Samsung's New Customizable Fridges Include Illustrations of Some of Your Favorite Places

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Your fridge can transport you to a far-flung destination just by walking into your kitchen.

Samsung has always sold some top-notch appliances, but the company's new Bespoke Home Collection comes with some truly beautiful refrigerator designs that look like they were custom-made.

At the company's inaugural Bespoke Home Virtual Event, Samsung revealed that it's expanding its Bespoke lineup globally. This includes some artist-created refrigerator door panels that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

The Samsung Bespoke×Thibaud Herem Credit: Courtesy of Samsung

The company collaborated with artist Andy Rementer on an exclusive Bespoke 4-Door Flex panel design. Rementer brought his pop art style to create three bright and colorful designs for the Samsung fridge. The first piece, entitled "Together," is a peaceful design that emphasizes the beauty of diversity. The second, called "City", shows a bustling city practically come to life –– and might make you want to take a trip to L.A. or New York City. The third design, called "Portraits," highlights the thoughts people have about food and drink. Perfect for the one appliance that holds your favorite foods.

Only Rementer's "Together" piece is specifically available in the U.S. Prices for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator begin at $2,895 on the Samsung website.

Samsung also collaborated with artist Thibaud Hérem to create a few gorgeous panels that show famous buildings from around the world. In his work, Hérem paints buildings and architecture in incredible detail using fine tip pens. Born in France and currently living in London, he brought a few notable sites to life for these panels, including the London city skyline, and both the Chateau de Fontainebleau and Notre Dame Cathedral in France.

"The simple things we encounter every day are great sources of inspiration for me. I have always drawn and sketched, but the most important aspect of being an illustrator is just to observe, something I do all the time," Hérem said in an interview with the Samsung. "Drawing portraits of the buildings around me, or that I simply just like the look of, is a way for me to convey unique emotions and stories to the public." Hérem noted that this project, in particular, took 1,000 hours to complete using 0.1 mm-width pens.

Hérem's designs are currently being sold in Korea, and the Chateau de Fontainebleau panels specifically will be sold in France, Italy, and Poland.

The Samsung Bespoke (Gray Navy Glass) Credit: Courtesy of Samsung

Unfortunately, U.S. consumers won't be able to purchase Hérem's designs, but the Bespoke collection will soon be available for many different products in the kitchen and home, including the Samsung AirDresser, Jet Stick cordless vacuum, and Cube air purifiers.

The Bespoke collection of customizable refrigerators come in over 20 original colors and seven finishes. U.S. consumers can choose between the 4-Door Flex, a 1-Door Column, or a 2-Door Bottom-Mount Freezer.