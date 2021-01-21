This Colorful Island Was Just Named Italy's Next Capital of Culture

Procida, a colorful island off the coast of Naples, just became Italy’s Capital of Culture for 2022.

Located in the Gulf of Naples, the tiny, stunningly colorful island of Procida has officially earned the title as Italy's Capital of Culture for 2022. Procida is the first island to win this designation since the award was started in 2014, Lonely Planet reports.

Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage Dario Franceschini made the announcement on Monday and congratulated Porcida for the achievement, saying, "It will accompany Italy in the year of its rebirth." Among the 10 finalists, Procida was the only island, Lonely Planet reports. Parma was Italy's Capital of Culture in 2020 and will continue its term throughout 2021. After Porcida takes over in 2022, it will hand off the honor to Bergamo and Brescia — two cities particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When applying to become Italy's Capital of Culture, Procida's vision was titled la cultura non isola (culture doesn't isolate). It was this idea that played a major role in earning the island this coveted designation. According to a statement from the Capital of Culture Commission, Procida's vision "is capable of conveying a poetic message, a vision of culture that reaches out from the tiny reality of an island as a well-wish for all of us, for the country, in the months to come."

Procida's mayor, Raimondo Ambrosino, agrees, adding, "Procida can be considered a metaphor of many places, many administrations, many communities who have rediscovered the enthusiasm and pride for their territory."

Like many Mediterranean islands and coastal Italian towns, Procida is known for its colorful buildings and impressive sea views. The island has a population of only about 10,000 inhabitants, but its history dates all the way back to approximately the 15th century B.C.E.

