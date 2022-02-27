Younger Travelers Are Flocking to Palm Beach — Here's How the Ritzy Florida Town Became Cool Again

I had become acquainted with Mizner and his sidekick while taking a stroll of my own down Palm Beach's main thoroughfare, South County Road. A few blocks from the Colony, at Classic Bookshop, I picked up a copy of An Illustrated History of Palm Beach, a colorful archive published by the local historical society. Along with tales about Johnnie Brown—including the animal's unsuccessful bid to become mayor—I read about the boom that, in the wake of 1918's Great Influenza epidemic, turned the once sleepy coastal hamlet into America's Riviera. Mizner and other local names, including the industrialist Henry Flagler, oversaw its transformation into a Gilded Age playground for the wealthy, filled with Mediterranean Revival mansions and grand hotels. After World War II ended, veterans began flocking to the area for its year-round warmth and easy living—and were followed by a steady stream of well-heeled retirees, who continue to migrate here to this day.