Soho House Just Opened a Nashville Outpost With 47 Luxe Rooms and a Members-only Pool — Take a Look Inside

The exclusive Soho House debuts its newest location today in one of its most ambitious locations: Nashville. Housed inside a pre-war sock factory, the 97,000-square-foot Soho House Nashville, which opened Feb. 23, features 47 rooms, as well as a health and wellness space, music room, club room, and the first in-house Cecconi's restaurant.

"Nashville has always been on our bucket list," Soho House CEO Nick Jones tells Travel + Leisure exclusively. "There's a real culture here of really decent, very creative people — and it's such an emerging, energetic city."

While the bulk of the amenities are reserved for members only, guests who book an overnight stay will have access to the new house's perks and common areas as well. One such space that's open to both members and guests is The Alley, the public lobby that features a barista station and that's available for all to hang out and work in.

Details in the club room at Soho House Nashville Credit: Katty Cantalamessa/Courtesy of Soho House Nashville

But for those who want to experience a taste of the exclusive membership, rooms range from the 300-square-foot rooms in its Cosy class, starting at $240 a night (members rates from $180), to the 575-square-foot Large rooms, from $655 a night ($490 for members). Accessible rooms are also available at the Medium and Large room levels, starting at $385 a night ($290 for members).

A shower at Soho House Nashville Credit: Katty Cantalamessa/Courtesy of Soho House Nashville

"I say to my design team, every project they do they get better," Jones says of the rooms, noting that, during his own stay this week, he was taken by everything from the mini bar to the water pressure. "With so many hotel rooms, you feel you could be in any city in the world because they're cookie cutter, but we always start with a clean piece of paper and design for that city."

Heath club vanities at Soho House Nashville Credit: Katty Cantalamessa/Courtesy of Soho House Nashville

That mentality can most clearly be seen through the art collection, curated from 41 Tennessean artists — including Yanira Vissepo, Noah Saterstrom, Vesna Pavlovic, Beizar Aradini, Willie Stewart, Vadis Turner, and Eden Anyabwile — totaling 170 pieces, often in various media, ranging from prints to digital art. The works are also carefully displayed in unexpected locations, like a sculpture high on the health club wall and others tucked away in the stairwells.

A new concept at this location is Club Cecconi's. Since 2004, Soho House has collaborated with Enzo Cecconi's Italian restaurant Cecconi's, with locations from Mumbai and Istabul to London and Miami. But Nashville marks the first in-house location for Cecconi's, featuring a rotating menu of the restaurant's best-known dishes, with a touch of Nashville influence.

"We didn't want to be competing with all the great barbecue restaurants in town — we wouldn't do it as well as they do it," Jones says. "There's quite a lack of Italian restaurants in Nashville, so to do Club Cecconi's, where we know what we're doing, and bringing it only to our members seems like a very obvious move."

Another notable feature is the 75-by-24-foot, ground-floor pool with an indoor-outdoor bar and cabanas all around. Also on-site is the Soho Health Club with a reclaimed timber floor made of material from another old factory, plus a sauna, steam room, and yoga terrace.

Located in what used to be the May Hosiery Building dating back to the 1900s, the address at 500 Houston Street may feel a bit unexpected since it's about a 10-minute drive south from downtown Nashville. But Jones likens it to opening Soho House New York in the Meatpacking District back in 2003 when it was a "slightly grubbier" area. "When I walked around it, I just fell in love with the building," he says.

Details at Soho House Nashville Credit: Katty Cantalamessa/Courtesy of Soho House Nashville

The history of the sock factory — which even made socks for astronauts who went to the moon — is preserved most notably in the music and entertainment room dubbed the Sock Room, which will host live entertainment and member events. While the space is lined with velvet and textured linen sheers, it also has bar lamps that feature the rivets that were used in the original factory's machinery.

This is just one of Soho House's new openings for the year, with upcoming locations in Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Brighton, England. "We're seeing a real hunger and thirst for the Houses, not just in the UK but in America and Europe," Jones adds. "Our membership lists are incredibly strong. So we're excited about this year."