Watch Musicians Like Lizzo and John Legend Perform Live From Their Quarantines

There's no denying that things are weird right now. While the majority of us are self-isolating at home and practicing social distancing, it's easy to feel alone. But despite not being able to visit our favorite restaurants or travel the world, the internet and social media are keeping us more connected than we might have ever been before. And that includes celebrities that we all love.

Like the rest of us, singers, bands, and musicians around the world are also staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19. They're also using their social media accounts to bring us a little musical entertainment and comfort during this trying time.

To make it a little easier to relax for a minute, Travel + Leisure has pulled together some of our personal favorite artists sharing sounds on social media. Take this time to turn off the TV and find a little solace in the songs, beats, and melodies below.

Questlove

Questlove, the bandleader of The Roots, has been sharing smooth beats during regular DJ sessions on The Roots YouTube channel.

Coldplay

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin went live on Instagram to check in with followers and play a piano version of the band's hit song, "Yellow."

Lizzo

Superstar Lizzo has been posting meditation videos on Instagram that include totally relaxing flute melodies— perfect for when you just need to breath.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has written some of the world's most popular musical theater songs, took to Instagram to challenge people to sing along to his piano performance and share their recordings back with him.

John Legend

John Legend went live on Instagram to play a few songs on his piano, including one that he sang at his wedding for wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Brandi Carlile

Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile gave a moving performance of Joni Mitchell's "Little Green" on Instagram with a simple caption that read "Springtime."

Of course, these are just a handful of the many songs coming out of people's homes right now. Around the world, people are using music to heal and support, like Italians singing out their windows during isolation and these people in Spain who sang "Happy Birthday" to a neighbor turning 80.