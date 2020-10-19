The Flaming Lips Perform Socially-distant Show Inside Giant Bubbles

Many people are wondering when they might be able to see their favorite bands in concert again. Naturally, The Flaming Lips have a solution to this ongoing problem: giant bubbles.

The Flaming Lips performed a show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Monday evening, performing in gigantic plastic bubbles, masks, and latex gloves, CNN reported. Fans in the audience also had their own personal bubbles (about 30 in total) in order to stay safe and socially distant.

The idea came to the band months ago, based on a sketch by Wayne Coyne. “I did a little drawing... where I drew a picture of The Flaming Lips doing a show in 2019. And I'm the only person in the space bubble, and everybody else is just normal," Coyne told CNN. “Then (I did another drawing with) The Flaming Lips playing a show in 2020. The exact same scenario, but I'm in a bubble, and so is everybody else.”

The band debuted this idea on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in May. Apparently, this isn’t the first time Coyne has performed in one of these bubbles, CNN reported, and he even got married inside one.

Even though the bubble idea is pretty apt for the psychedelic alternative rock group, it wasn’t just a gimmick. Coyne told CNN that he and the band didn’t think the bubbles would be part of the show for more than a month or two, but obviously the idea just took off. Coyne added that the idea was sort of a social commentary on the coronavirus pandemic and also an innovative way to still perform live without putting people at risk.

“I like the way this looks, because you can get as excited as you want, you can scream as much as you want, you just can't infect the person next to you, no matter what you forget about, how excited you get,” he said. “That barrier is still there, they're protected, and you're protected... that part of it is what we really felt like was the success,” he said to CNN.