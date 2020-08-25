"Wish You Were Here" is an immersive experience that will make you feel like you're traveling.

Summer wasn’t quite the same in 2020, but we can still listen to the best songs of the season.

Since many people were stuck at home rather than hanging on the beach with their friends due to the coronavirus pandemic this summer, Spotify has created a special “Wish You Were Here” digital experience that will immerse the listener in the season's most popular songs as well as “transport” them to a different place using unique, captivating soundscapes.

Spotify releases its list of “Songs of Summer” every year, and 2020 is no different. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top summer jams include megahits like DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” and Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart.” The list is compiled based on the 20 most streamed songs between June 1 and Aug. 15. Check out the full list below:

“ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande “Toosie Slide” by Drake “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I “ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi “MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna “La Jeepta - Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

On top of compiling these songs into an easy-to-use playlist, the site’s “Wish You Were Here” experience also takes you to a summery destination by allowing you to listen to the song with an overlay of sounds associated with summer such as crashing waves on a beach, a sizzling barbecue in your backyard, or a crackling campfire. So, it’s like listening to these songs as if you are actually in those locations. It’s not exactly the same as being out and about, but it is a good substitute until travel is safe again.