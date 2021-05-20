Help Your New Houseplants Thrive With Spotify's Curated Plant Playlists

Sometimes a good song can make your whole day better — even if you're a plant.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been doing what they can to make their homes a little more harmonious (while they're stuck in them). One way people have done this is by buying up some plants to clean their air and help with their mental health. After all, just spending 20 minutes in nature (or any green space) can improve your mood.

Of course, with all the new plant parents in the world, a Spotify survey showed that "nearly 70% of consumers still feel uncertain about how to keep their plants thriving," which is probably why their custom-made playlist Music for Plants grew in popularity by 1,400 percent during the pandemic. There are even over 2.9 million user-made playlists for plants on the platform.

The science is still out on whether music is helpful for plant growth, according to NPR, but what's the harm in playing a soothing or mood-boosting playlist during the day?

To help, Spotify teamed up with horticultural influencers like PlantKween, Kelly Wearstler, Darryl Cheng of House Plant Journal, Summer Rayne Oakes of Homestead Brooklyn, and Black Men With Gardens to create its first-ever collection of specialized playlists to improve your plant's well being.

From salsa to hip hop, pop hits to indie rock, there are many different ways you can give your plant (and yourself) some music therapy to thrive in a healthier and happier way. Even if you don't have a lot of plants, these playlists are also just good mixes to listen to.

Spotify also collaborated with PlantKween to curate a new Music Talk show, "Green Gurls Galore," that mixes plant care tips with plant-friendly tracks.

Some of the most popular tracks for both listeners and playlist creators include "Ivy" by Frank Ocean, "Such Great Heights" by Iron & Wine, "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles, "Secret Garden" by Bruce Springsteen, and "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. Many people also opt for one of the original plant albums, Mort Garson's 1976 album "Mother Earth's Plantasia," which grew in popularity by 40 percent last year.

All these new playlists can be found in Spotify's Soundtrack Your Home Shelf.