Learn How to Sing and Dance Like a K-pop Star in South Korea with Airbnb (Video)

In the past few years, Korean pop culture has taken the world by storm. Besides imports from South Korea dominating the beauty and restaurant industry, people are so in love with pop groups like BTS and BLACKPINK that they're desperate to learn their dance moves and vocals.

Now, thanks to Airbnb, you can finally learn how to be a K-pop star.

Two unique experiences on Airbnb detail the most important aspects of a K-pop group: perfectly synchronized dance moves and catchy vocals. Both are being held in the Seodaemun District in Seoul, South Korea. And if you're planning a unique trip, these two classes are not your typical tourist activities.

Airbnb K-Pop Experiences Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The first experience will teach up to 20 people (in a single class) how to dance like a professional K-pop star by learning signature moves from different groups. The classes are being held through February, usually on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The class is taught by dance instructor Brian Dongwoo and is hosted in either English, simplified Chinese, and Korean. The best part, though, is that each class is based on a different song by different K-pop groups.

There are several classes teaching the moves from music videos by BLACKPINK, BTS, Chungha, ITZY, Jennie, and Twice. All you need to do is pick your favorite next time you visit South Korea.

Airbnb K-Pop Experiences Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The second experience teaches you how to sing like a bonafide K-pop sensation. Taught by professional vocalist Yoon Jong (윤정), this three-hour class is an intimate, one-on-one session that will teach you the tricks of classic K-pop singing plus a recording session so you can show your progress to all your friends back home.

The dance class is advertised at $45 USD per person, while the singing lesson is $107 USD per person.