On a Return Visit to Ghana, I Rediscovered the Music My Father Loved

I already loved Seth when we traveled to Ghana for the first time, but on that trip, I fell for him more deeply. I loved him for bringing me back to the rhythms in my blood. I loved him for wanting to know them in his body, too. We've returned to Ghana three more times, and each time, we've sought to deepen our knowledge of the country's music. We have visited Koo Nimo, a highlife legend, in his office at Kwame Nkrumah University, where he told us stories of being a musician in the court of the Asantehene, the king of the Ashanti. At home in New York, we listen to highlife and dance in our kitchen while we cook.