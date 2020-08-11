Eurovision Finally Lands in the U.S. With a State-versus-state Singing Competition

One of the world’s most wildly popular singing contests is coming to the U.S. in 2021.

The U.S. already has its fair share of talent-based TV programming, but soon, Americans won’t be left on the sidelines to watch all the fun of Eurovision. During the 2021 holiday season, the team behind the European singing competition will launch its stateside sister version: the American Song Contest.

While Eurovision’s annual competition pits nations against one another to perform an original song with impressive vocals, the American version will feature representatives from each state. According to a news release on the on the Eurovision website, the American Song Contest “will, as it is currently conceived, position the artists head to head against other states’ representatives in a series of 5-10 televised Qualifier Competitions, leading to Semi-Finals and the ultimate primetime Grand Final.”

Before the nationwide competition, American viewers can participate in choosing their states’ representatives, with help from music professionals in the soon-to-be-created American Song Contest Academy. Juries of artists and music industry vets, along with regional audiences, will select each state’s top talent. The representatives can be solo artists, duos, or a band with up to six members.

“Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people,” said Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, in a statement. “We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people.”