"A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will feature new songs from the boy band's upcoming Christmas album.

The Backstreet Boys Are Planning a Christmas-themed Las Vegas Residency — Here's How to Get Tickets

Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Backstreet's back, alright! To be more specific, they're heading back to Las Vegas, as all five members of the Backstreet Boys are teaming up to bring a holiday-themed concert series to Sin City.

Three years after their successful "Larger than Life" residency, the quintessential '90s boy band will return to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to launch "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" on Nov. 11.

With 12 shows scheduled through Dec. 23, band member Kevin Richardson told USA Today the experience will be "like your corporate office Christmas party on steroids…and in Las Vegas."

Plans for the holiday concert series started after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to delay their "DNA World Tour" until 2022.

"We really wanted to perform for our fans before the end of this year and felt it was a great opportunity," Richardson said. "We have two Christmas songs in our history and thought we'd do 12 shows — a small sampling that could maybe happen annually."

In addition to the band's previously released Christmas songs, the Backstreet Boys are also working on a new Christmas album and plan to incorporate some of those songs into the set list for the upcoming concert series. According to Richardson, "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will also feature what he refers to as "Backstreet hits, but Christmas-ized."

"It will be the ultimate girls trip," said band member Howie Dorough, joining Richardson for the phone interview with USA Today.

"If 10 years ago you had asked about playing Vegas, I would have been like, no, that's where people go to retire into the sunset and put an end to their careers. But Celine [Dion], Britney [Spears], JLo [Jennifer Lopez] — they all recreated the thought of what people perceive of Vegas," he added.

Ticket prices for "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" start at $89 and will go on sale at 1 p.m. ET on July 16, with various pre-sales starting July 13. Fans can head to ticketmaster.com for more details.