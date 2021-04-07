You can watch the concert on YouTube, but for a limited time only.

Andrea Bocelli Will Perform Live From Hegra in Saudi Arabia on April 8 — and You Can Watch It Online

Andrea Bocelli is headed back to the desert for his next live performance, and audiences around the world will be able to watch from home — just not whenever they want.

The world-famous tenor is traveling to Saudi Arabia, where he'll perform an intimate concert at Hegra, an ancient desert city whose sandstone mountains bear intricate carvings to mark 100 tombs. The performance will be broadcast live on Bocelli's YouTube channel on April 8 at 3 p.m. New York time and 8 p.m. London time. It will not be available on demand afterward, organizers said.

An estimated 300 people are expected to attend in person, though the guest list — like Bocelli's set list — has not been revealed. Bocelli is expected to be joined by other performers, including his son, Matteo Bocelli, and members of the Arabian Philharmonic.

Andrea Bocelli performs on stage Image zoom Credit: Pool/Getty Images

The performance is Bocelli's third in Hegra, a Saudi Arabian city that's often compared to Jordan's Petra. Smithsonian Magazine describes it as a place where "columns poke out of the sands like divinely scattered seeds," and suggests it "could hold the key to unlocking the secrets of an almost-forgotten ancient civilization."

The archaeological site had been off-limits, but is now being positioned as a tourist destination.

This is not the first time Bocelli's shows will be livestreamed to audiences around the globe. He performed an Easter concert from Milan's Duomo in April 2020 and a Christmas concert from Parma, Italy, both of which were available to watch online.