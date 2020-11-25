Andrea Bocelli Will Stream a Live Christmas Concert From Parma, Italy

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will perform live from Parma, Italy, for the holidays.

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is planning a holiday follow-up to his record-breaking Easter Sunday livestream performance, Variety reports.

The Christmas event is scheduled for Dec. 12, and will be broadcast from the nearly 200-year-old Teatro Regio di Parma in Italy. Broadcasts will start at 8 p.m. on both the East and West Coast of the U.S., with start times staggered to better accommodate viewers across time zones.

However, this time, viewers won’t be able to access the performance on-demand afterward. Bocelli’s “Believe in Christmas” concert will be a live ticketed event only. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Bocelli, who lost his vision at 12, set up a GoFundMe in conjunction with his Easter concert to raise money for Italian hospitals that were hard hit during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety expects Bocelli’s Christmas event to be more elaborately staged than his Easter performance and noted that Franco Dragone of Cirque du Soleil has been tapped to serve as its creative director.

Bocelli streamed his Easter concert from Milan’s famous Duomo cathedral in April.

Ahead of the April event, Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala told Variety, “The extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy, and the world.” And he seems to have been correct: Bocelli’s Easter performance peaked with three million concurrent viewers and was watched more than 28 million times within 24 hours.

Bocelli recently released a new album called "Believe," though it's not a Christmas album.