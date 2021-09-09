Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About ABBA

gnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA perform on stage at Wembley Arena on November 8th, 1979 in London, United Kingdom.

Swedish pop icons ABBA are sending fans into a tizzy thanks to their upcoming concert experience in Stratford, London.

In September, the band announced several new surprises, including a long-anticipated reunion, two new singles, an upcoming album, and a concert series unlike any other.

"It's been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we've decided it's time to end it," the band shared in a statement. "They say it's foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we've recorded a follow-up to 'The Visitors.'"

The new album is named Abba Voyage and is set to drop in November, just before its innovative, and hyper futuristic concert series of the same name begins in the UK.

Members of the Swedish group ABBA are seen on a display during their Voyage event at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Members of the Swedish group ABBA are seen on a display during their Voyage event at Grona Lund, Stockholm, on September 2, 2021, during their presentation of the first new song after nearly four decades. | Credit: FREDRIK PERSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

According to NME, the concert series, which kicks off in spring 2022, will feature "digital" versions of the ABBA band members, avatars, who will perform alongside a 10-piece live band. The concerts will take place in the new purpose-built ABBA Arena at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and can fit up to 3,000 screaming fans at once. The show, NME added, will feature 22 songs, including the band's latest two singles.

"To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of," the band added in a statement. "We're going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!"

ABBA added, "To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting — it's time for a new journey to begin."