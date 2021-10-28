MSC Cruises Is Holding a Contest to Design the Hull of Its Newest Ship — and There's a Cash Prize for the Winner

MSC Cruises is calling on artists all over the world to help turn its newest ship into a masterpiece with a new design contest, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The contest, which is open for eight weeks, tasks creative artists with designing a marine ecosystem-inspired piece of art for the hull of MSC's newest ship, the MSC Euribia. The ship, which will come into service in 2023, will be the company's most environmentally advanced ship.

MSC Cruises sand art Credit: Courtesy of MSC Cruises

"The winning design will be yet another sign of our ongoing commitment to protecting the oceans and achieving net-zero operations, an ambitious goal that we have set for ourselves to reach by 2050 or sooner," Pierfrancesco Vago, the executive chairman of the cruise division of the MSC Group, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Through this contest, MSC Euribia will be proudly showcasing this important message of our commitment on her hull for all to see as she sails the world."

The entries will each be considered by a panel of international judges with expertise in art, architecture, and more, according to the cruise line.

While the winner's design will be featured on the ship's hull (along with garnering a €15,500 prize, or about $17,900), MSC will also pick five finalists who will have their work displayed in an on-board exhibition. Each finalist will receive a prize of €1,500, about $1,740.

The company first began construction on the MSC Euribia in June, naming it after the ancient Greek goddess of mastery of the seas, Eurybia. The ship will run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), and MSC said its engines "have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25 percent compared to standard fuels."

Additionally, the ship will be fitted with an underwater radiated noise management system.

This isn't the first time a cruise company has called on the public for help with a new ship. Earlier this year, luxury boutique cruise line Azamara asked for Twitter's help with naming its newest ship. The winner? The Azamara Onward. So, don't miss out on this contest — enter here.