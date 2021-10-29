A Frida Kahlo Jigsaw, a Keith Haring Chess Set, and 8 More Beautiful MoMA Design Store Gifts
When the holidays approach, it's easy to stress about finding the perfect gifts for friends and family. And with so many unique tastes, personalities, and situations to shop for, you often need to browse multiple stores and websites to find the right present for everyone from your ultra-picky art-obsessed friend to your sibling who just moved into a new place with their partner.
One place that has the potential to be a one-stop shop, though, is Nordstrom. Because aside from the Nordstrom Gift Hub and the department store's regularly impressive offering of clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods (as if that's not enough), you can find items from the MoMA Design Shop.
Whether your recipient is a frequent museum-goer, a New York obsessive, or just a fan of well-designed home goods, there are dozens of pieces on offer to fit the bill hand-selected by the great minds who curate the museum itself. And if they weren't able to travel to many museums this year, this is a small way to bring the museum to them.
Top picks include the Design Store Small Raawii Strøm Vase, a handmade ceramic vase that the museum says is "inspired by the still lifes of Danish artist Vilhelm Lundstrøm." It's available in six colors and two sizes, and it can turn an end table into a focal point.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $72
Want to gift something a little more interactive? Try adult building blocks. The Ito 5-piece Wood Puzzle is made of beech wood by Brooklyn-based designer Yoshiaki Ito and is inspired by the Japanese furniture-making tradition of joinery. If your giftee is really a puzzle person, you can also give them a ″difficult″ jigsaw of Frida Kahlo's 1937 work "Fulang-Chang and I," featuring her pet monkey — it comes with a sorting tray.
Scroll below for more good gifts to give (and receive) from the MoMA Design Store at Nordstrom.
Related Items
Frida Kahlo 884-piece Jigsaw Puzzle
To buy: nordstrom.com, $25
Boris Small Nightlight
Set of Four Fenestra Bookends
To buy: nordstrom.com, $55
Keith Haring Chess Set
To buy: nordstrom.com, $38
Corkcicle Basquiat Canteen
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Brooklyn Boombox
To buy: nordstrom.com, $300
Mondri Vase
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100
Primary Passport Case
To buy: nordstrom.com, $25
