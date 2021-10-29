A Frida Kahlo Jigsaw, a Keith Haring Chess Set, and 8 More Beautiful MoMA Design Store Gifts

By Isabel Calkins October 29, 2021
When the holidays approach, it's easy to stress about finding the perfect gifts for friends and family. And with so many unique tastes, personalities, and situations to shop for, you often need to browse multiple stores and websites to find the right present for everyone from your ultra-picky art-obsessed friend to your sibling who just moved into a new place with their partner. 

One place that has the potential to be a one-stop shop, though, is Nordstrom. Because aside from the Nordstrom Gift Hub and the department store's regularly impressive offering of clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods (as if that's not enough), you can find items from the MoMA Design Shop

Whether your recipient is a frequent museum-goer, a New York obsessive, or just a fan of well-designed home goods, there are dozens of pieces on offer to fit the bill hand-selected by the great minds who curate the museum itself. And if they weren't able to travel to many museums this year, this is a small way to bring the museum to them. 

Top picks include the Design Store Small Raawii Strøm Vase, a handmade ceramic vase that the museum says is "inspired by the still lifes of Danish artist Vilhelm Lundstrøm." It's available in six colors and two sizes, and it can turn an end table into a focal point.

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $72

Want to gift something a little more interactive? Try adult building blocks. The Ito 5-piece Wood Puzzle is made of beech wood by Brooklyn-based designer Yoshiaki Ito and is inspired by the Japanese furniture-making tradition of joinery. If your giftee is really a puzzle person, you can also give them a ″difficult″ jigsaw of Frida Kahlo's 1937 work "Fulang-Chang and I," featuring her pet monkey — it comes with a sorting tray.

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $28

Scroll below for more good gifts to give (and receive) from the MoMA Design Store at Nordstrom

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Frida Kahlo 884-piece Jigsaw Puzzle

To buy: nordstrom.com, $25

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Boris Small Nightlight

To buy: nordstrom.com, $28

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Set of Four Fenestra Bookends

To buy: nordstrom.com, $55

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Keith Haring Chess Set

To buy: nordstrom.com, $38

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Corkcicle Basquiat Canteen

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Brooklyn Boombox

To buy: nordstrom.com, $300

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Mondri Vase

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Primary Passport Case

To buy: nordstrom.com, $25 

