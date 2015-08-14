Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of internet culture that promises to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: a a fashion illustrator who plays with her food, news from a history-making ballerina, and your guide to secret menus across the country.

@groehrs

Tired of an Instragram feed filled with unappetizing photos of quinoa, avocado toast, and rosé? Follow @groehrs, stat. The illustrator incorporates fresh produce into her sketches of this season's collections, making her the most fashionable foodie on social media.

Ballerina Misty Copeland made history when she was promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre earlier this summer, an honor she is celebrating with a new chapter of her memoir.

"In some ways, I wish I hadn't been the one to achieve this dream. It means so much to me to see wonderful black ballerinas who came before me, who faced so much more adversity, receiving the honor they are due," she writes. "I hope that young dancers in companies all around the country will have to face fewer questions about whether they belong in ballet, both from others and in their own minds, whether that is because of their size, shape, or skin color. My message remains the same: If there is space for a quiet little brown girl from San Pedro in ballet, there is room for you, too."

Head over to marieclaire.com to read the full epilogue of Life in Motion, which will be re-released in October with the additional text.

Off the Menu

From In-n-Out's "animal style" to Chipotle's quesarito, America's secret dishes are classified no more. An aptly named new program gives users the skinny on off-the-menu meals at restaurants across the country. Download it here, for free.

How to Pack Like Joan Didion

Headed out of town this weekend? Why not channel your inner-Joan Didion and pop a typewriter into your carry-on? The author's full 1979 packing list is over on Into the Gloss for your perusal.