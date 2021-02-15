How a Colorful Mexican Folk Dance Reconnected Me With My Heritage

Fifteen years later, I can't help wishing I'd spent that year in Mexico on a dance floor instead of at a desk. What if, instead of greeting other Mexicans with my still-gringa accent, I could gather my skirts in my fists and soar like a hawk as my feet thundered beneath me? There are many ways to honor an ancestry. But only dance can link you to the past, ground you in the present, and elevate you to the spirits.