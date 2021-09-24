Leica Just Released a Rare '007' Camera in Honor of the New James Bond Movie — and It Comes With Its Own Luxury Luggage

The 25th James Bond movie is coming to theaters in early October, and Leica is here to celebrate it.

The famed camera company just unveiled a new Leica Q2 "007 Edition" in honor of the upcoming Bond film, "No Time To Die." The company made just 250 pieces, making the camera an item that belongs in both camera lovers' and Bond fanatics' collections.

Leica 007 Camera, James Bond Credit: Courtesy of Leica

According to the company, the special edition Leica Q2 features the 007 logo on the deck cap and the Bond gun barrel design on the lens cap. Each limited-edition camera will also come individually numbered, as part of this 250-piece release.

The camera comes in a handcrafted case designed by Globe-Trotter, the British luxury suitcase brand. Both the camera case and camera are finished in the same "Ocean Green" leather colorway.

"The concept of a Leica and 007 partnership began with Michael G. Wilson," a spokesperson for Leica said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Wilson, the producer of the James Bond film series together with his sister Barbara Broccoli, is a leading expert on 19th-century photography and founded The Wilson Centre for Photography. Wilson's passion for photography provided the natural spark for the collaboration."

And this isn't just a one-sided partnership. According to the brand, their cameras play a role both on set and behind the scenes of the upcoming Bond movie.

Leica 007 Camera, James Bond Credit: Courtesy of Leica

"In 'No Time To Die,' Leica worked with the 007 production team to display Leica cameras on the sets of James Bond's Jamaican home, and fittingly, the Leica Q2 in Q's home in London," the company added.