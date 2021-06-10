Plan future trips and commemorate your past ones with this incredible new set.

This Stunning World Map Is Made of Legos - and It's Perfect for Travelers

Many people like to keep track of their travels by pushing pins into a map to mark where they've gone.

Now, Lego is taking it to the next level.

This month, Lego unveiled a new Art World Map -- and it's perfect for travelers. Not only does it create a colorful and beautiful piece of art for your home, it also comes with pins to mark where you've been all over the world.

Lego World Map to travel places traveled Credit: Courtesy of Lego

"We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven't been able to do so for over a year now," said Fiorella Groves, creative lead for LEGO Art, in a statement. "We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building. We hope the Lego Art World Map will inspire new adventures in some, and help others relive and celebrate wonderful travel memories from the past."

Lego lovers can immerse themselves in creating a gorgeous recreation of the world map in 2D LEGO tiles. The 2D tiles are kind of like diamond (or gem) painting - using tiny gems to "paint-by-numbers" instead of actual paint, which can be a very relaxing and meditative hobby to pick up.

Lego World Map to travel places traveled Credit: Courtesy of Lego

The 11,695-piece set uses 40 interconnecting base plates, which are divided into three sections that can be arranged in three different ways. In addition, travelers can use the customizable "brick-built" pins (that look a bit like push pins) in order to mark out destinations already visited or places that they have on their bucket list.

In addition, tiles can be arranged in different "styles," including a bathymetric mapping of the ocean floor.

Lego World Map to travel places traveled Credit: Courtesy of Lego

The set also comes with an instruction booklet, a frame, and hardware to help hang it on a wall. And unlike the other art in your home, you can always take it down and rearrange it when inspiration strikes.

This set is for ages 18 and above and retails for about $250 USD. It is available online on the Lego website or in Lego stores worldwide.