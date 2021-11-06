You can also bid on his three Rolls-Royces.

Karl Lagerfeld's Personal Furniture Collection to Be Auctioned Off in December — See the Pieces for Sale

Karl Lagerfeld was arguably one of the most prolific designers of our time. The German-born Chanel designer was also an avid photographer, illustrator, and artist and even served as the creative director of another iconic fashion brand: Fendi. Somehow he also found time to design furniture and interiors, including the south lobby of the Estates at Acqualina, in Sunny Isles, Florida, two suites at Paris' Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, and the poolside area of Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

Interior of Lagerfeld's residence, showing ornate furniture and luxury design of a living room Credit: Sotheby’s/ArtDigital Studio

The designer had luxurious homes in Monaco, Paris, and Cologne, and now Sotheby's is auctioning more than a thousand items from his residences that perfectly exemplify his impeccable taste. Lagerfeld, an insatiable collector of furnishings and art, became fascinated with multiple interior design movements that he incorporated into his homes throughout his life.

Nicolas François Daniel Lhuillier's Groupe représentant deux femmes tenant une athénienne and Choupette statue sculpture Credit: Sotheby’s/ArtDigital Studio

From the classic elegance of 18th-century French decorative arts to the brightly colored furniture pieces of the '80s Italian collective, The Memphis Group, Lagerfeld collected it all. He was particularly impressed with the art deco era and decorated his last residence in the suburbs of Paris with posters from early 20th-century German advertising and furniture from German architect and interior designer Bruno Paul.

Two black chairs from Karl Lagerfeld's estate Credit: Sotheby’s/ArtDigital Studio

You can also bid on several of the designer's personal items such as three Rolls-Royces, suit jackets, bowls with the image of his beloved cat Choupette, and the iconic leather mittens that he famously wore throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Art pieces by Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, and fashion illustrations by Georges Lepape and Ludwig Hohlwein will also go under the hammer.

To set the scene, price-wise, in 2003, the designer sold pieces from his art deco collection through Sotheby's that fetched $8 million. Three years prior, his 18th-century French furniture pieces and artworks totaled $28.5 million at Christie's.