Ikea Turned Its Famed Catalog Into Adorable Zoom Backgrounds

The furniture giant recently announced it's discontinuing the much-loved catalog after this year.

In early December, Ikea announced its plans to discontinue its famed catalog due to a lack of demand for its print product. However, Ikea also knows just how much people loved flipping through the book's page, so it decided to honor the catalog’s history with a futuristic twist.

On Dec. 13, Ikea announced it is turning several of its iconic catalog covers into Zoom backgrounds so you can show off your love of furniture and Swedish meatballs all day long in work or school meetings.

“For both customers and co-workers, the Ikea Catalogue is a publication that brings a lot of emotions, memories, and joy," Konrad Grüss, Managing Director, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., shared with House Beautiful. “For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world... In order to reach and interact with many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways.”

Those new ways include its previously released Zoom backgrounds, which include some rather luxuriously furnished fake office settings, restaurants, romantic dates, and home spaces.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of IKEA

To use the new catalog backgrounds just follow the directions below.

Zoom

1: Download your favorite catalog background here.

2: Open Zoom and enter “Settings.”

3: In the section “Virtual Background” click the + icon and select your catalog background.

4: Don’t forget to uncheck “Mirror my video” or you’ll view everything the wrong way around.

Microsoft Teams PC

1: Download your favorite catalog background here.

2: In File Explorer, paste the following text: %APPDATA%\Microsoft\Teams\Backgrounds\Uploads

3: Copy the backgrounds you downloaded to the folder that comes up.

Microsoft Teams Mac

1: Download your favorite catalog background here.

2: Locate the “Go” Dropdown menu at the top of your desktop and open “Go to folder…”.

Paste in the following text: ~/Library/ApplicationSupport/Microsoft/Teams/Backgrounds/Uploads

This will take you to a folder.

3: Copy the backgrounds you downloaded to this folder. You can now select this background during your next video call.

(Note: If the image appears to be the wrong way round, that’s ok. The people you are speaking to will view it correctly.)