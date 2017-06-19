The Hourly Wage Needed to Rent a Two-bedroom in Every State

This story originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com.

To rent a two-bedroom home, on average, you would need to earn $21.21 per hour as a full-time worker in the US. That figure is higher in states like New York and Maryland that are hurting the most from the nation's affordable housing crisis.

A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows what an hourly worker needs to make to afford a two-bedroom rental home — without paying more than 30% of their income — in each state, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. Depending on location, the hourly wages required for housing range from $9.68 (in Puerto Rico) to $35.20 (in Hawaii) for people working 40 hours per week, 52 weeks per year:

Image zoom Note: This map does not account for the 37 localities, or the urban growth boundary of Portland, Oregon, with minimum-wages higher than the standard state or federal wage. No local minimum wages are sufficient to afford a one-bedroom unit at FMR with a 40-hour work week. National Low Income Coalition via Business Insider/Skye Gould

The map is a stark reminder that many Americans, especially low-income workers, can't afford to rent even a modest home.

The average wage needed to rent a two-bedroom home ($21.21) is nearly three times more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Over 2 million US workers make at or below the federal minimum, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some states are worse than others. In Maryland, for example, the average two-bedroom costs $1,470 per month, according to HUD's Fair Market Rents estimates. To sign a lease, a renter would need to earn $28.27 per hour, even though the state's hourly minimum wage is stuck at $8.75.

The report also looks at the availability of affordable housing in counties around the US. It reveals that nationwide, there are only 12 counties where minimum-wage workers can afford one-bedroom units. These counties are all in states with minimum wages above the federal standard: Washington, Arizona, and Oregon. In places with big urban housing markets, like California and DC, there are even larger deficits of affordable housing.