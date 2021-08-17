How to Make Your Home Feel Like the Hamptons, According to a Top New York Designer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that our homes are truly our sanctuaries. If you're looking to make your space feel a bit more like a getaway from reality (even if it's just because you walked from the living room to the bedroom for a change), Robert Stilin is here to help.

For more than two decades, Stilin has helped people create their own magical spaces thanks to his design firm in New York City and the Hamptons. And now, he's sharing more of his unique vision with design lovers everywhere with his new book, "Robert Stilin Interiors," which showcases some of his most stunning works.

A living room designed by Robert Stilin Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Kent Johnson

"I love all my projects and am proud of all of them," Stilin shared with Travel + Leisure about the designs featured in the book. "But, one that stands out is a home in Bridgehampton I did for two guys I have known for years. When I was installing that house and walking around, I felt this constant feeling of, 'I could live in this house.' That is not usually the case. I make my projects for my clients, so it is theirs. Not mine. And I am usually perfectly happy with my own home. But this time I felt like I could move right in."

Stilin's design aesthetic can't really be boxed in because, as he explained, his work is all about the client. "So, the style is client and site-specific and we develop a language that makes sense around that," he added.

However, he does have a clear vision on who he likes to work with the most: Those clients that really want to be involved from the ground up, but are still open to new ideas.

"I really prefer to work with clients who collect art or want to," he said. "That right there filters out a lot of people and gets it focused down to who is a good match for me. Also, I believe we attract what we are. And those people just seem to have a way of finding me."

A bedroom designed by Robert Stilin Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Kent Johnson

As for where he finds inspiration — and where you can find it too — Stilin said it's all about keeping your eyes and your mind open.

"Inspiration is everywhere. We are what we see and experience as far as I am concerned," he said. "Paris has played a huge role in my life — so have the Hampton's and the Mediterranean. Whenever and wherever I travel I am always inspired and that gets absorbed into my work."

A kitchen designed by Robert Stilin Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Kent Johnson

Ready to start your own redesign? Stilin said it may be best to start in the kitchen.

"The Kitchen is the soul of the house. A lot of attention and detail is paid to kitchens in my projects," he said. "Most of them have living and dining spaces incorporated into them or adjacent. And big islands for working at and congregating around. "

A kitchen designed by Robert Stilin Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Kent Johnson

From there, he added, think of scale with furnishings, art, and the room space itself, a design element Stilin said many people tend to overlook. Then, just think of the places you love most and try to emulate that. Of course, for Stilin that's the Hamptons.

"There is no place in the world like the Hamptons. There are many equally beautiful and special places. But it's unique. And it's home. I love it," he said. "The Hamptons is the country and the ocean. The charm of the villages and the beautiful beaches. The lifestyle is chill and relaxed. Clean, crisp, healthy living. I think if you can add a little of that anywhere, just do it."