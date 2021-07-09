This New Glass-bottomed Train in China Is Designed to Look Like a Panda

Visitors to Chengdu, China, now have a new way to get around town — a gorgeous glass-bottomed air train that's painted to resemble an adorable panda. It's a method of transport that fits in particularly well in Chengdu, the southwestern Chinese city that CNN points out is home to China's panda breeding program.

The new train car is part of an effort to bring more sustainable public transportation to Chengdu, the capital of China's Sichuan province. While the first lithium battery-powered train cars have emerged in Chengdu, the approximately seven-mile rail line isn't likely to be completed until the end of the year at the earliest.

In the meantime, pedestrians in Chengdu shouldn't be surprised to see train cars that look like giant pandas gliding through the air. The new train system in Chengdu is essentially a suspended monorail whose cars incorporate floor-to-ceiling windows and glass bottoms to allow for 270-degree visibility. That, coupled with its perch above the city's treetops, makes for views far better than what you might find in an underground labyrinth of train lines.

Each train carriage can hold 120 customers, and from the looks of this video posted on YouTube, it might even be conducive to getting in a little remote work on the ride. One thing's for sure, though: The views will be better than those you'll find under Times Square or Penn Station in New York City.

Chengdu is an ancient Chinese city known for its temples, historical attractions, and easy access to whitewater rafting and other river activities. The city is also loved for its Sichuan food, but its best-known feature is its collection of adorable pandas.

Visitors can see the pandas in a natural habitat at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. The facility was founded in the late 1980s with six pandas. It' is now home to 83 pandas.