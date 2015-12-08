Gifts for the Pool
Eight presents for your poolside pals.
1
Thomas Maier Swimsuit
This Thomas Maier bathing suit ($520, call 305-351-9560 to order) is the perfect gift for lady who likes to look just as good in the pool as she does lounging next to it.
2
Gianvito Rossi Pink Slide Sandals
There is no flipping or flopping necessary with these beautiful slide sandals by Gianvito Rossi ($625, available in Gianvito Rossi Stores).
3
Clé de Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer
Don’t let a little sun and sweat affect you. Keep a fresh look with this fantastic luminizing face compact ($95).
4
Eric Buterbaugh Florals Perfume
Why smell like chlorine after dipping into the pool, when you can smell like jasmine? (100ml for $300)
5
Eugenia Kim Sun Hat
Have your loved one cover up while still standing out in this color block sunhat ($455).
6
Shiseido Sunscreen
When laying out, sun protection is key. We love this sunscreen from Shisheido ($40) for its WetForce technology and hydrating formula.
7
Jonathan Adler Towel
Stay chic and dry with this amazing beach towel by Jonathan Adler ($98).
8
Eric Javits Visor
If a full coverage hat isn’t your friend’s style, opt for gifting a woven visor, like this versatile option by Eric Javits ($140).