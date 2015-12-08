Gifts for the Pool

Eight presents for your poolside pals.

By Jane BishopKatie Fish and Katie Fish and Jane Bishop
Updated March 21, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Joanna McClure
Credit: Tomas Maier

1
Thomas Maier Swimsuit

This Thomas Maier bathing suit ($520, call 305-351-9560 to order) is the perfect gift for lady who likes to look just as good in the pool as she does lounging next to it.

Credit: Gianvito Rossi

2
Gianvito Rossi Pink Slide Sandals

There is no flipping or flopping necessary with these beautiful slide sandals by Gianvito Rossi ($625, available in Gianvito Rossi Stores).

Credit: Bloomingdale's

3
Clé de Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer

Don’t let a little sun and sweat affect you. Keep a fresh look with this fantastic luminizing face compact ($95).

Credit: Nordstrom

4
Eric Buterbaugh Florals Perfume

Why smell like chlorine after dipping into the pool, when you can smell like jasmine? (100ml for $300)

Credit: Hayley Hogan

5
Eugenia Kim Sun Hat

Have your loved one cover up while still standing out in this color block sunhat ($455).

Credit: Shiseido

6
Shiseido Sunscreen

When laying out, sun protection is key. We love this sunscreen from Shisheido ($40) for its WetForce technology and hydrating formula.

Credit: Jonathan Adler

7
Jonathan Adler Towel

Stay chic and dry with this amazing beach towel by Jonathan Adler ($98).

Credit: Eric Javits

8
Eric Javits Visor

If a full coverage hat isn’t your friend’s style, opt for gifting a woven visor, like this versatile option by Eric Javits ($140).

By Jane BishopKatie Fish and Katie Fish and Jane Bishop
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com