20 Gender Neutral Names Inspired by Places in the World

By Karen Ruffini
September 25, 2017
As parents seek unconventional and inclusive names for their children, gender-neutral baby names have been steadily gaining popularity. Similarly, parents are favoring names with greater personal significance, whether that’s places they’ve traveled or names rooted in heritage.

There are destinations all around the globe that can be used as original and memorable names — especially if you’re looking for something gender-nonconforming. Whether it's the city where you fell in love, got married, or the place where your ancestors are from, the planet is an endless source of baby name inspiration.

If you’re seeking a name for your baby girl or baby boy, we’ve picked 20 that are sure to make your newborn a future globetrotter.
Bristol

This city in southwestern England loosely translates to “place at the bridge,” in Olde English.

Sydney

This seaside city is the capital of New South Wales, and is one of Australia’s largest cities.

Aspen

This swanky Colorado destination is the perfect name for any child who’s destined to be a snow bunny.

Brooklyn

Rising in popularity over the years (thanks in part to Victoria and David Beckham, who named their son Brooklyn), thsi name comes from one of New York City’s five boroughs.

Peyton

Derived from Irish and fitting for either a boy or a girl, Peyton is also a small town in Colorado.

Kerry

Your son or daughter will have the luck of the Irish on their side with this name, as Kerry is a county in Ireland with picturesque mountain views.

Corby

Corby is derived from the Old French “corbin," which means raven. But Corby is also a town and borough in Northamptonshire, England.

Zaire

This unique name comes from the Congo River in Africa, which was known as the Zaire River in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Bryce

Bryce is a gorgeous name for any child — and is also a stunning National Park in southern Utah. This is a name fit for a child who will spend their formative years hiking and exploring the great outdoors.

Raleigh

This name means “from the roe deer meadow” — but most know it as the friendly capital city of North Carolina.

Carson

Traced back to English origin, this very popular unisex name is also the capital of Nevada, which was named after the famous mountain man,

Kit Carson.

Jordan

While Jordan is a very popular baby name, it’s also a beautiful 2,300-year-old country in the Middle East near the Mediterranean Sea.

Kennedy

While the former president is typically the first thing that comes to mind, many places were named in his honor: The Kennedy Space Center in Florida, for example, and John F. Kennedy International Airport, outside New York City. This revered name is a match for any future world leader.

Shiloh

Shiloh was an ancient city in Israel that was prominent in the Hebrew Bible. In Hebrew, the name means "the one to whom it belongs," though it is also strongly associated with peace.

Devon

Devon is a perfect gender-neutral name and literally translates to “from Devonshire," a town in England.

Milan

Your child is destined to be stylish with the name Milan, which is the Italian epicentre of all things fashion and design.

Denver

The name Denver comes from French, but is best known for being the laid-back, outdoorsy capital city of Colorado.

Derby

A simple, sweet name for any child, it's also an English city that sits on the banks of the River Derwent.

Taylor

Already a very popular name for both boys and girls, Taylor is also a famous Antarctic glacier (best known as the mysterious site of the blood falls).

Ireland

Now considered one of the fastest-rising names, Ireland is known for its scenic views and rich history.

By Karen Ruffini