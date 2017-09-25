As parents seek unconventional and inclusive names for their children, gender-neutral baby names have been steadily gaining popularity. Similarly, parents are favoring names with greater personal significance, whether that’s places they’ve traveled or names rooted in heritage.There are destinations all around the globe that can be used as original and memorable names — especially if you’re looking for something gender-nonconforming. Whether it's the city where you fell in love, got married, or the place where your ancestors are from, the planet is an endless source of baby name inspiration.If you’re seeking a name for your baby girl or baby boy, we’ve picked 20 that are sure to make your newborn a future globetrotter.