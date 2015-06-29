In Photos: Gay Pride Parties Around the World

By Amy Schellenbaum
June 29, 2015
Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
On Friday, June 26, the day before New York's Pride Weekend, the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the United States. In the decision, five of nine senators concurred that nobody should be "excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions" and everybody deserved "equal dignity in the eyes of the law" according to the Constitution.

The decision, unsurprisingly, sparked a series of parades and parties—not just in the United States, but throughout much of the world. As these photos—of kisses, of crowds, of so much rainbow—attest, for members of the LGBTQ community, this year's Pride merrymaking was something particularly special.
Milan

Credit: Matteo Valle

Spotted at Milan's Pride, on Saturday, June 27.

El Salvador

Credit: Marvin Recinos

Gay Pride in San Salvador.

Washington, D.C.

Credit: Mark Wilson

In honor of the Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage across the entire United States, the White House was done up in ROY G. BIV.

Paris

Credit: Aurelien Meunier

On Saturday, a day after U.S. legalized gay marriage, thousands of people gathered in Paris.

New York

Credit: Adam Berry

A shot from NYC's Pride parade.

Milan

Credit: Awakening

At the Pride event in Milan, Italy, people unfurled an oversized rainbow flag.

Bulgaria

Credit: Nikolay Doychinov

Celebrations extended to central Sofia, in Bulgaria.

Manila

Credit: Dondi Tawatao

In Manila, Filipino revelers marched in Luneta Park on June 27.

Barcelona

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

The festivities spread to Barcelona.

By Amy Schellenbaum