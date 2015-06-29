On Friday, June 26, the day before New York's Pride Weekend, the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the United States. In the decision, five of nine senators concurred that nobody should be "excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions" and everybody deserved "equal dignity in the eyes of the law" according to the Constitution.



The decision, unsurprisingly, sparked a series of parades and parties—not just in the United States, but throughout much of the world. As these photos—of kisses, of crowds, of so much rainbow—attest, for members of the LGBTQ community, this year's Pride merrymaking was something particularly special.