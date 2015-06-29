In Photos: Gay Pride Parties Around the World
Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
On Friday, June 26, the day before New York's Pride Weekend, the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the United States. In the decision, five of nine senators concurred that nobody should be "excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions" and everybody deserved "equal dignity in the eyes of the law" according to the Constitution.
The decision, unsurprisingly, sparked a series of parades and parties—not just in the United States, but throughout much of the world. As these photos—of kisses, of crowds, of so much rainbow—attest, for members of the LGBTQ community, this year's Pride merrymaking was something particularly special.
The decision, unsurprisingly, sparked a series of parades and parties—not just in the United States, but throughout much of the world. As these photos—of kisses, of crowds, of so much rainbow—attest, for members of the LGBTQ community, this year's Pride merrymaking was something particularly special.
Milan
Credit: Matteo Valle
Spotted at Milan's Pride, on Saturday, June 27.
Advertisement
Advertisement
El Salvador
Credit: Marvin Recinos
Gay Pride in San Salvador.
Washington, D.C.
Credit: Mark Wilson
In honor of the Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage across the entire United States, the White House was done up in ROY G. BIV.
Advertisement
Paris
Credit: Aurelien Meunier
On Saturday, a day after U.S. legalized gay marriage, thousands of people gathered in Paris.
New York
Credit: Adam Berry
A shot from NYC's Pride parade.
Milan
Credit: Awakening
At the Pride event in Milan, Italy, people unfurled an oversized rainbow flag.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria
Credit: Nikolay Doychinov
Celebrations extended to central Sofia, in Bulgaria.
Manila
Credit: Dondi Tawatao
In Manila, Filipino revelers marched in Luneta Park on June 27.
Barcelona
Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
The festivities spread to Barcelona.
Advertisement
Advertisement