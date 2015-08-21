Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of books, apps, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: a New York artist’s quest, and an app that helps you breathe easy.

The Friday Download: Every Person in New York and a Guided Meditation

READ

Every Person in New York

Artist Jason Polan is on a mission to draw every person in New York City. Now, seven years and over 30,000 sketches later, he’s publishing the fruits of his labor in an aptly titled art book that captures the diversity, eccentricity, and sheer number of people in this city.

But a book deal doesn’t mean he’s finished the task. Polan told The Huffington Post that he’s “willing to work on this project forever,” so worry not if there’s no doodle of you in this edition. All the more time to prepare for volume 2. Rumor has it odds of a portrait go up if you

a.) are particularly tall

b.) happen to have a strange haircut

or c.) look like a nice person. Read on.

PLAY

Where Exactly is Your Neighborhood?

Speaking of New Yorkers...want to get a group all riled up? Simply ask them to draw the boundaries of their neighborhoods. Settle the feud for once and for all with DNA Info’s latest interactive feature.

PRESS PAUSE

Calm.com

If your weekend travel plans are giving you anxiety, tune out the airport chaos with a 20-minute guided meditation, set to the sound of waves crashing on the beach.

DOWNLOAD