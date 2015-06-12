Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of books, music, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: a country music debut and the digital version of Andy Warhol’s America.

LISTEN

Jim and Jack and Hank By Alan Jackson

Next weekend, Alan Jackson will headline Rock the South, an outdoor music festival celebrating Alabama’s recovery from a historic tornado outbreak in 2011. While the tragedy occurred over four years ago, communities are still rebuilding, and to date, the annual event has raised more than $150,000 for local charities helping tornado victims. No plans to head to Cullman? Get your fix of Southern sounds with Jackson’s latest, “Jim and Jack and Hank,” premiering today on T+L.

READ

America By Andy Warhol

For the first time, America—Andy Warhol’s collection of photos with subjects ranging from Madonna, Keith Haring, and Nancy Reagan to scenes of New York City, Austin, Aspen, and D.C.—is available as an e-book. First published in 1985, the book uses images and text from the artist himself to offer a visual history of the United States. “Everybody has their own America,” he wrote. “And then they have the pieces of a fantasy America that they think is out there but they can’t see.” Download it here, and spend the weekend exploring Warhol’s obsessions of beauty, perception, and fame.

FOLLOW

The World Wide We

Virtually traveling the world via Google Street View, artist Ariel Vocalino is documenting his digital journey by sketching the people he “meets” along the way on his new Tumblr, The World Wide We. “I proposed myself to travel around the world. Is it too ambitious? I don´t know,” he said of the project. “But I do know that I´m speaking a language that all of its residents know: the drawing. See one of our favorites below, then follow along on here.

DOWNLOAD

Flags

Out this week from Quartz is Flags, a free app that, quite simply, expands your emoji keyboard to include the flag of every country in the world. Now, whether you’re in Greece, Ethiopia, or Papua New Guinea, you can proudly wave the symbol of your country... via text, of course. Download it here.