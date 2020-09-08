Researchers Are One Step Closer to Bringing This Futuristic Plane to Life

The future of flying is almost here. And it looks exactly as you’d imagine.

In early September, experts tested a new aircraft model known as the Flying-V, which will totally transform the look of passenger planes as we know it and potentially propel us into a Jetsons-like age of aviation.

In 2019, Travel + Leisure reported the new plane concept, which Dutch airline KLM helped fund and develop. It was then that the company unveiled the plane’s giant V design and revealed that its name, the Flying-V, came from its inspiration — the Gibson Flying V guitar.

Image zoom Courtesy of KLM

At the time, the company explained in a statement, the “aircraft’s v-shaped design will integrate the passenger cabin, the cargo hold, and the fuel tanks in the wings.” It will eventually be able to hold about 314 passengers who will sit across its two aisles over the plane’s wings. Once fully built, the plane will be the same length as the Airbus A350, which is important as it will be able to use all existing airport structures. But, the biggest difference will come thanks to the plane’s unique aerodynamics, which will allow it to reduce weight and save massive amounts of fuel.

Now, it seems the plane is moving out of our dreams and into reality. In September, experts tested a scale remote-controlled airplane model to see just how it would fly.

"One of our worries was that the aircraft might have some difficulty lifting-off since previous calculations had shown that 'rotation' could be an issue," Roelof Vos, assistant professor at the aerospace engineering faculty of Delft's University of Technology, shared in a statement. "The team optimized the scaled flight model to prevent the issue, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating. You need to fly to know for sure.”