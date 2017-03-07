Meet the First Woman to Fly With a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil By Liz Ronk , Liz Ronk and Olivia B. Waxman / Time.com , Olivia B. Waxman / Time.com and Time.com Skip gallery slides Save ellipsis More Applications View All Start Slideshow Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images



Fighter planes swooped in and attacked, and bombs downed 40 German planes in what was considered a "highly successful raid."



And this was no cushy gig: It was so cold that LIFE noted that she had to pinch her oxygen mask periodically to "dislodge chunks of frozen breath, which threatened to clog the feed line."



Her images, the magazine said, "are important, not only for their coverage of a well-executed local operation, but as a record of one typical chapter in the increasing Allied air offensive in Africa," at a time when that part of the Air Force had "experienced more continuous combat action than any other Army branch in Africa."



When the magazine asked if she ever got scared during the shoot, she said she felt quite the opposite: "The sound and movement were so rhythmic. It was like music—and so reassuring."



And this is why her colleagues nicknamed her "Maggie the Indestructible." Start Slideshow Margaret Bourke-White Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Miss Bourke-White in regalia of air photographer. 1 of 6 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Flying Fortress Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Flying Fortress is photographed by Margaret Bourke-White as it heads east along cloud-banked Mediterranean coast to bomb Axis airport near Tunis. 2 of 6 Applications View All Casino: Bomber Wing Headquarters Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Planning the mission at Bomber Wing Headquarters, operations and intelligence officers carefully study maps of the proposed target, El Auina airfield near Tunis. The gaming table on which the charts are spread belonged to occupants of pre-war days. 3 of 6 Applications View All Advertisement "Little Bill" B-17 Bomber Crew Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Ball turret gunner Sgt. James M. Abbott, holding onto one of the 50-cal. waist machine guns as he takes off his warm high altitude clothing upon return from a successful bombing mission. 4 of 6 Applications View All Bombing Raid Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images B17 bomber crew sharing bombing raid details of target in Tunis in North Africa with intelligence officers, during WWII. 5 of 6 Applications View All Bomber Wing HQ in North Africa Behind the Picture: The First Woman to Fly with a U.S. Combat Crew Over Enemy Soil Credit: Margaret Bourke-White—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images 12th Air Force Commanding officers standing at blackboard as they brief pilots, crews & maintenance ground crews at Bomber Wing HQ in an old Dutch palace, an hour before their B-17 Flying Fortress bombers head for their targets in Tunisia. See the rest of the photos. 6 of 6

