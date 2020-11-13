This Is How Much Each Disney Princess’s Jewelry Would Cost in Real Life

In the world of Disney, Snow White may be the fairest of them all, but Princess Anastasia is most certainly the richest.

The British website Money.co.uk recently calculated just how much each Disney princess's tiara or headpiece would cost. And, it turns out, the Disney universe is filled with variable pricing.

“From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Disney's movie magic has brought iconic princess characters to our screens for over 80 years,” the company wrote. “Each much-loved princess owns a collection of fascinating accessories and jewelry, but just how much would a Disney fan have to pay to have them produced in real life?”

According to the company, the cheapest headwear goes to Snow White. Her small red headband would set someone back just £65, or about $85.“Our expert speculates that the ‘fairest one of all’ wore only the best quality red silk headband, with an estimated value of £65,” the website explained. “Despite Snow owning the cheapest jewelry on the list, the film itself was named the greatest American animated film of all time in 2008 – a prize likely worth a bit more than £65.”

Running more in the middle of the pack sits Cinderella, whose jewels cost somewhere around £40,000, or $52,000 USD.

“The classic animation features a pair of luscious pearl earrings for Cinderella to wear to the ball. Her appearance in 2018’s "Ralph Breaks the Internet" includes the addition of diamonds. Depending on whether diamonds are included, these earrings would cost £1,200-£1,500,” the company wrote. “Disney’s animation was originally based upon a folktale called 'The Little Glass Slipper,' so it’s fair to say that Cinder’s shoes are rather special. Swarovski made the dazzlers for the live-action remake, and our expert estimates these would have a value of £40,000.”

As for the most expensive pieces, Anastasia takes the cake. Her pieces, the company said, cost somewhere around £4 million, or about $5.25 million USD.

“Inspired by the tale of a true princess, it will come as no surprise that this tiara is the most expensive piece on this list,” the company stated. “An exact replica of Queen Mary’s fringe tiara from the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom, this tiara features 47 rows of diamonds and our expert estimates a value of £4 million.”