25 Defining Moments in the Past 50 Years of Travel

From the launch of the Concorde to the start of Airbnb.

By Scott Bay
August 01, 2021
Credit: Photos: Getty Images

As Travel + Leisure is celebrating its golden anniversary, we as editors spent months digging through the archives. We found nostalgic ads, incredible covers, iconic contributors (Slim Aarons, Authur Miller, Joan Didion, Julia Child, and many more), but also noticed how much the travel industry has changed since 1971. Read on to see the 25 events that have affected the way we travel forever. 

From left: The first Travel + Leisure magazine from 1971; A cover from 1947; 1976
| Credit: Travel + Leisure

1971: Travel + Leisure was established

1971: Government deregulation in the United States begat low-cost airlines, bringing Southwest airlines to the skies

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

1971: Walt Disney World opened 

1972: Rolling luggage patent awarded

Credit: AFP via Getty Images

1973: Launch of Concorde

1974: The first hotel minibar was installed at the Hong Kong Hilton

Credit: Getty Images

1974: Invention of the electronic hotel key 

1974: GPS patent awarded

Credit: Courtesy of Eastman Kodak Company

1975: The first digital camera was invented

Credit: DEA/C.DANI/I.JESKE/De Agostini via Getty Images

1978: The first 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites were announced 

1988: Royal Caribbean International launched the first "megaship"

Credit: Andreas von Lintel/ullstein bild via Getty Images

1989: Berlin Wall falls

1991: The closure of Pan Am

Credit: Claus Felix/picture alliance via Getty Images

1992: Opening of the Rhine-Main-Danube canal — a catalyst for river cruising

1996: Launch of Expedia

Credit: Steven Puetzer/Getty Images

1998: The Federal Aviation Administration banned smoking on all U.S. planes

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2001: 9/11

2003: Concorde's last flight

2005: Google Maps were established

2008: American Airlines became the first major airline to begin charging for luggage

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2008: Airbnb hit the web

2008: Terminal 5 launched at Heathrow

Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images

2014: The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 

2019: Longest non-stop flight: JFK to Singapore (18 hours and 40 minutes)

Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

2020: Coronavirus lockdowns

