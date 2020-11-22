This Clear Mask Uses Anti-fog Technology to Make Communicating Easier During the Pandemic

A vaccine for coronavirus may be on the horizon, but for now it’s still critical we all stay masked up. Luckily, companies are getting really inventive with their mask designs, including ClearMask, which may have just solved all our mask-induced communication issues.

“When traditional masks are worn, miscommunication may increase with people who heavily rely on visual communication, such as deaf and hard of hearing individuals, children, and older adults,” ClearMask writes on its website. “For many, missing critical visual cues can be the difference between complete understanding and a preventable ER visit.”

To help with this issue, the company created a fully transparent face mask for medical professionals. And now, you can buy them too.

According to the company, its clear face covering is the first “fully transparent, FDA-cleared, class II surgical clear mask with full-face visibility.” But, beyond visibility, the mask comes with another important feature: Its fog-proof.

“Our mask has a smart, patent-pending design optimized for comfort and breathability while providing assured protection,” the company explains. “Through the mask’s anti-fog, transparent plastic barrier, the ClearMask blocks aerosols, fluids, and sprays from our faces and meets ASTM level 3 standards for fluid resistance and flammability.”

The mask comes in two styles — one with easy adjustable ear straps, and the other with side ties, making them truly customizable.

The company says, the masks are great for everyone, but could prove to be especially useful to those working with the elderly, children, in hospital settings, hospitality, and really anywhere that a smile and visual communication is important.

Interested? You can pick up a package of 24 non-medical grade ClearMasks for $67. For those in medical settings, the 24 pack is available for $87. And, if you happen to be in a giving mood this season, you can also send a gift card to someone to pick up a pack for themselves.