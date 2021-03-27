From James Baldwin to V. S. Naipaul, the Greatest Travel Writers Have Always Brought Multiple Perspectives

There, she wrote of an earlier incident in the U.S., between an American newspaper owner with "vast industrial interests" who was showing a group of European guests around his building, and a Black elevator man "who proved to be from the South, and illiterate." Noticing the tension between the two, one of the Europeans remarked, "'Ah, yes, you Americans have your problems like the rest of us.'" Which is to say: you, too, are subject to the laws of history. "The newspaper owner looked brutal in his contempt," West wrote, "as he said, 'No, we have not. You have all the problems there over in Europe. But here in America we have nothing to do but just go ahead and get rich. We shall be a country with no history.'"