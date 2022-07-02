This Travel Series Aspires to Be the 'Anti-guidebook' — and That's Why We Love It

The world of Portraits de Villes is imaginative, impressionistic, and immersive.

By Hannah Walhout
Published on July 2, 2022
An interior spread from the Tehran edition of the Portrait de Villes book series
Photo: Courtesy of Saint-Lazare

What is Tehran? For the architect and designer India Mahdavi, it is a family piled onto the back of a motorbike; mirrored mosaics and bas-relief tulips; oranges and pomegranates rolling on a finely embossed tray. In her recent contribution to the Portraits de Villes book series, the Paris-based Mahdavi turns her lens to the city where she spent her childhood — telling its story with these images and many more.

Since 2007, Portraits de Villes has been a passion project for Clémentine Larroumet and Antoine Ricardou, cofounders of Paris architecture and creative firm Ateliers Saint-Lazare (whose hospitality clients include Les Sources de Cheverny and NoMad Hotels). "At the time, photography was all about coffee-table books," Larroumet recalls. They wanted something less showy — notebook-sized, hand-bound, with a short introduction in the artist's own words. "This is a more intimate format, more delicate. A travel journal of sorts."

The cover of the Tehran edition of the Portraits de Villes series of books
Courtesy of Saint-Lazare

Each book pairs a photographer or other camera-toting creative with a city: the usual suspects (New York, Tokyo, Dubai) as well as less-covered cultural centers like Sarajevo, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The first featured artists were mostly friends of the Saint-Lazare founders, but as the books began appearing in chic bookstores around Paris, more people began reaching out. The series now includes dozens of cities around the world.

In a way, the destination is secondary to the artist's place in it: "We choose photographers we would like to work with, and they choose the place," Larroumet explains. "We prefer to give them carte blanche. The goal is to see the destination through their lens."

In other recent releases, Alistair Taylor-Young takes in the domes and high-rises of Cairo, and nature photographer Jonah Smith captures Aspen's still-rugged side. Coming soon: the next edition of Portraits de Villes for Kids, which will teach young travelers the basics of Rome with illustrations by tattoo artist Jean André.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline Tales of the City.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Rental cabins in Sutjeska National Park, in Bosnia
Historic Cities and Unmatched Wilderness in 'the Colorado of the Balkans'
Two scenes in Switzerland's Engadine Valley, including a view of the Inn River, and the white and wood exterior of the Museum Susch
Switzerland's Engadine Valley Is Europe's New Center for Contemporary Art
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Women Trailblazing in Travel
19 Trailblazing Female Travelers Share Their Best Advice for Women Who Want to See the World
Travelon Anti-Theft Metro Crossbody Bag
Shoppers Call This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's on Sale
Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City's Centro neighborhood
Why These 8 Mexico City Neighborhoods Are Worth Planning Your Next Trip Around
From Left to Right: Floyd Cardoz, Kellee Edwards, Jan Morris (below), Mickey Mouse, Kate McCue (above), Anthony Bourdain, Mario Rigby, Amelia Earhart
T+L's 50 Most Notable People in Travel: 2021
Photographs, collages, and an art installation at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States — Here's What to See
Card Placeholder Image
Best Places to Travel in 2016
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
It List 2018: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Harbour of Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, Mexico
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018
Harenna Forest Ethiopia
A Journey into Ethiopia's Bale Mountains National Park
Exterior of Xigera Safari Lodge
It List 2021: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Famous vintage tram in Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Milan Travel Guide
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Sun Bum Protecting Anti-Frizz Oil Mist
I've Tried Hundreds of Hair Products for Frizz, but Nothing Works as Well as This $15 Drugstore Oil