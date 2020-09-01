Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Royal Training Reportedly Included a Staged Kidnapping

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The new book, "Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," gives us all a serious glimpse of what royal life is really like. A new excerpt from the book is sharing how that life began for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. And it reportedly started with a fake kidnapping.

As the tell-all book explains, Meghan took part in a two-day training course at the British Army's SAS headquarters just prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex. People reported that the course was meant to help her prepare for any potential hostage or security situations.

"Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled up in a car by a 'terrorist,' taken to a different location, and then 'saved' by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood films) for realism," Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of the book, wrote. "During the mock kidnapping, Meghan was taught to develop a relationship with the enemy. She was also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit."

The program, People added, was the same one Kate went through just after her wedding to Prince William. A source told the two royal reporters that the course was an "extremely tense and scary experience" for Meghan.

This wasn’t the only class Meghan took part in before joining the royal family. As Travel + Leisure previously reported, Meghan also took part in a royal crash course, which included a two hour class on how to drink her tea in front of the Queen.