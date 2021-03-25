Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Travel Books Will Help You See the World Through a Fashion Lens

Flip through the pages and get inspired for your next trip.

Louis Vuitton wants to help you go on a journey around the world this spring. Don't worry, you don't even need to book a plane ticket to join this trip.

In March, the luxury brand announced plans to not only launch two new additions to its "Fashion Eye" series as a way of "celebrating the art of travel," but also plans to launch three new additions to its "Travel Books" series as well.

Louis Vuitton books Image zoom Credit: Louis Vuitton

"A natural fit for the soul of travel, photography is an evident form of expression for Louis Vuitton," the brand said. "Our editorial process makes sure that the book is granted the status of a medium in its own right, with the singular aim of continually renewing its visual vocabulary in different ways."

For its "Fashion Eye" series, the brand will launch both "Kyoto" by Mayumi Hosokura and "Normandie" by Jean Moral. As with the other titles in the series, these books reveal a country, a region, a city, or a destination "through the gaze of a fashion photographer."

Geisha walking close up on feet Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

"Viewed through her lens, the shadows of trees cohabit with diaphanous bodies decorated with tattoos," Louis Vuitton said in a statement about "Kyoto." "Mayumi Hosokura elegantly depicts little-known secrets of Kyoto, bathed in silence far from tourism and urban bustle."

Its second book, "Normandie," highlights the French beach town with a collection of photography by the late Moral. Moral, Louis Vuitton said, "was a popular reporter whose photographs expressed France's sense of freedom and carefree spirit during the interwar period. From the couture models on the streets of Paris to the Atlantic beaches or the Austrian Alps, his publications, stylish or light‑hearted, truly matched the spirit of the time."

Vintage photo of woman walking dog on ship Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's three new "Travel Books" will also be released this year highlighting Australia, Brussels, and Shanghai. Each of these titles will be crafted by artists from around the world, too.

Illustration of Ayers Rock in Australia Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Italian illustrator Gabriella Giandelli "reinterprets Australia's brilliance in breathtaking colors, while the Belgian Illustrator Ever Meulen visualize his adopted home of Brussels with wit and verve, and the Nigerian artist Otobong Nkanga weaves the canvas of humanity, plant life, and minerals in the sprawling metropolis of Shanghai," the company said.