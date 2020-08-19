See the International Space Station Like Never Before With This Photo Book Created by an Astronaut and Photographer

A new book is sure to grace the coffee tables of both space enthusiasts and photography lovers out there.

According to PetaPixel, a new photography book called "Interior Space: A Visual Exploration of the International Space Station" was a collaboration between photographer Roland Miller and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli to show a one-of-a-kind view of the International Space Station (ISS).

Image zoom Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller

In addition to being the first project done by an Earth-bound artist and a ISS-bound astronaut, according to PetaPixel, the book also used some innovative methods for clearly photographing the ISS. One of the many challenges the pair faced was the fluctuating light and constant movement of the station, which typically makes non-flash photography harder to achieve.

“The first problem you run into is you can’t use a tripod in space because it just floats away, and the station itself is going 17,500 miles an hour,” Miller told Colossal. “Just because of the size and the speed, there’s a harmonic vibration to it.” In order to combat this issue, a specialized “bipod” was constructed and Nespoli used a very high shutter speed in order to capture details with good clarity without a flash. Miller was then sent the shots for editing.

The book shows details of current space technology as you’ve never seen them before. You can see the complexities of each area of the station, as well as stunning views (like seeing clouds over the ocean on Earth). The intricacies of the station show a particular beauty of what may be considered chaotic, like an abstract painting.

Image zoom Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller

“This is a very good subject for that because they’re really amazing, beautiful things and are very complex modules,” Miller told Colossal. “If you look at Star Trek and people walk down these spacious, pristine, white-walled hallways with carpeting and nice lights, and then you look at what a real spacecraft is, and you look at that hallway with wires and cables and computers hanging out, and it’s just crazy, chaotic, a mess of stuff.”

Image zoom Roland Miller

Image zoom Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller

Miller started a Kickstarter campaign in order to help publish the book, with over $45,000 funded (with an original goal of $25,000). The campaign will run until Sunday, Aug. 30. The book will include photographs of the ISS from Nespoli, as well as essays and some “Earth-based shots” from Miller, Colossal reported.

Backers who pledge $25 or more will receive a 5x7 inch photograph, backers who pledge $50 or more will receive an 8x11 inch photograph, and backers who pledge $55 or more will receive a copy of the book itself when it is published. The book is scheduled to publish on Nov. 2, 2020, coinciding with the 20-year anniversary of human habitation of the ISS, according to the Kickstarter campaign.