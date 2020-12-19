Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This New Book on Kate, Meghan, Diana, and the Queen's Style Is the Best Gift for Royal Fans

Looking for that last-minute holiday gift for your queen? “HRH: So Many Thoughts On Royal Style” (amazon.com, from $23) by Elizabeth Holmes takes a deep, sometimes dishy, dive into the fashion choices of four of the most influential and iconic members of the British Royal Family.

Divided into sections — Queen Elizabeth II; Diana, Princess of Wales; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — the stunning photographs and well-researched, enthusiastic prose (Holmes, too, is obsessed with the royals and as the book reveals, wore a fascinator to watch the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from a hotel room in California) are enticing. But the author, a veteran fashion reporter who spent more than a decade at the Wall Street Journal covering not just fashion, but branding, offers a royal style decoding of sorts that will have readers grabbing for their pearls.

She writes, “The more I followed the women’s appearances, the more I saw beneath the shiny veneer. The clothes were sending a message which I was able to parse after years of reporting in this space.” The book, born of Holmes’ crowd-pleasing Instagram posts that boast quippy, mini-analyses of the royal ensembles — every detail including the hat, purse, or shoe — with “so many thoughts” emblazoned across the bottom, will sate the most devoted royal followers.

Takeaways include insight into the Queen’s propensity for candy-colored, boxy suits; how Diana’s sartorial choices evolved from somewhat unsophisticated and dowdy to dazzling, and why Kate’s “every-girl appeal” and off-the-rack choices won her a fan base with women who could see “themselves in her.”

As for Meghan, she came to the royal dance knowing more about fashion than the others and was “a breath of fresh air for the British royal family — and her style was too,” writes Holmes, who believes Markle made royal fashion modern, “epitomizing effortless California-girl style.” In all, a jolly good, royal romp.