The Royal Family Has a New Instagram Account Perfect for Book Lovers

The British royal family is quite keen on social media in recent years. The Queen herself joined and posted to her own feed back in 2019. That same year, the family even hired a head of digital engagement. And now, another member of the royal family wants is getting in on the fun.

On Dec. 31, the royal family announced the creation of @duchessofcornwallreadingroom, an Instagram account run by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, which celebrates her love of books and a place where she shares her personal reading recommendations. "Welcome to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room!," the caption on the account's first post reads. "We're excited for you to join us when the first season launches later in January 2021."

For her first book choice for 2021, Camilla chose "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy. According to Marie Claire, she described the book as "Warm, funny, profoundly moving and beautifully illustrated," adding, "this charming book leaves you feeling better about the world."

Camilla even shared a personal discussion on the book with Mackesy.

Since launching just a few days ago, the account has already amassed more than 28,000 followers. It's continued to take a deep-dive into its monthly book selection, even sharing a few exclusive details.

"@charliemackesy has shared with us the beautiful introduction to his audiobook of 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,'" one post read. "Written and narrated by Charlie Mackesy. Music by Max Richter. This is a shortened version of the Penguin Audio Production of 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.'"

"The duchess is hoping her Reading Room will encourage all ages and all levels of reader to pick up a book, and that it will spread awareness of the emotional, social and educational benefits of reading," a palace source shared with the Daily Mail. "That is as important to her as recommending any particular title herself. Ultimately, though, her hope is that this should put more books into the hands of more people." Follow along with all her book choices here.