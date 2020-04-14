Are you the next big name in literature?

Now is a great time to work on that novel you've been meaning to write.

There's an old saying that goes, "Everyone has a book inside them." Although the person who first said it was positing that writing isn't something everyone should do. But with the right teacher, you can find that there was a novelist inside you this whole time.

While many people are staying at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus around the world, they're also looking for things to pass the time and maybe even level up their skill set. For people who are looking to craft their first thriller or suspense novel, MasterClass has an incredible opportunity to learn from the best: Dan Brown.

MasterClass, which specializes in video lessons from industry leaders like Aaron Sorkin, Martin Scorsese, and Gordon Ramsay, is offering a new, livestream series of classes for free, called MasterClass Live. Brown, best-selling author of books like "The Da Vinci Code," "Angels and Demons," and "Inferno," is just one of the many experts who are teaching classes in their particular fields.

US writer Dan Brown poses in Cologne, Germany, 27 May 2013. Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

"MasterClass Live is directly part of our mission to democratize access to the world's best," said David Rogier, co-founder, and CEO of MasterClass, in a company statement. "The Live sessions are free and across a wide range of topics from scientific thinking to interior design so everyone has a chance to learn from the best."

Each MasterClass live session lasts for about an hour, but it's an hour you can ask all your burning questions to Brown (or other experts in the series) in real-time.

Other experts slated to participate in the live sessions include interior designer Kelly Wearstler, community activist Ron Finley, professional poker player Daniel Negreanu, and SPANX founder Sara Blakely, according to a statement from MasterClass.

But for the burgeoning novelists out there, Dan Brown's live session will be happening on Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. All sessions will be happening weekly, on Wednesdays, at this time. In order to tune in, visit the MasterClass Live website or YouTube channel.